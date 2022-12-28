Floraine Jacobson, age 96 of Fergus Falls, MN. Died December 6th, 2022 at Lake Region Health care with her son Greg at her side.
Flo was born in Fargo, ND. She grew up in Dilworth, MN. Her father was a doctor there for the Northern Pacific Railway. She was baptized and confirmed in the Dilworth Presbyterian Church. She graduated from high school in Dilworth and attended North Dakota Agricultural College (NDSU) and also Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota.
On November 22, 1947, she married the love of her life, and soul mate, Hersal “Jake” Jacobson. They were married by Reverend VanDyken at the Federate Church. Flo and Jake met on a roller rink in Fergus Falls. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They had two sons, Greg & Steve. Floraine, Jake, their sons and other family members, had wonderful times for many years at the family cottage on Pelican Lake. After moving to Arizona, they enjoyed many fun family car trips and vacations. It was always about spending family time together.
Floraine was an executive secretary and office manager working with a group of scientists in the Plant Protection Division for the Department of Agriculture in Phoenix, Arizona until her retirement in 1986. Upon retirement, she and her husband spend summers in Minnesota and winters in Mesa, Arizona. In 2005 they returned permanently to Fergus Falls to be near their family.
Flo was a very loving and giving person. Family was everything. Christmas gatherings, at the Jacobson residence, were nothing short of spectacular. Flo and Jake provided a warm and welcoming Christmas in a home filled with love, extensive Christmas trim (inside and out) and holiday fine dining for decades. These wonderful memories will live on forever.
Flo was a very honest person and had genuine integrity. She had a very strong faith in God. She believed in the power of prayer. She also looked forward to the Christmas Eve service held at the Federated Church. To the very end, she worried about everyone but herself.
In lieu of flowers, it was her wish for any and all gifts to be sent to the Otter Tail County Humane Society.
