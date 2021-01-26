Florence Sletten, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Florence (Peterson) Sletten, the daughter of Melvin and Pauline (Berger) Peterson, was born September 15, 1926. She was baptized at Syre Lutheran Church. Her family moved to Solway, Minnesota where she was confirmed and attended school. Florence graduated from Bemidji High School with honors in 1944. She was employed at Bemidji State College and other state offices as secretary for many years. Florence married Albert Sletten in Bemidji in 1949. They moved to Fergus Falls in 1970 where they were employed at Western Station Store. In 1976 they moved to Battle Lake where they owned a grocery store. Florence was an active member of Lutheran Churches in Solway, Bemidji, and Fergus Falls. She helped with secretarial work, teaching Sunday school, Bible school, and playing piano. She spent countless hours doing volunteer work and caring for children. She enjoyed her family, traveling, camping and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Irene (Fred) Cary; brother, Monrad (Marian) Peterson, and sister-in-law, Delores Peterson.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Sharyl) of Fergus Falls, Nancy (Jerry) Buchholz of Fergus Falls, and Steve (Audrey) of Mesquite, Nevada; grandchildren, Marice (Mathew) Fronning, Neil Sletten, Dena Sletten, Monica (Ben) Thompson, Dave (Kalie) Sletten, Ryan (Lacey) Buchholz, Shanna (Michael) Lund, and Amy (Adam) Clinton, and eight great-grandchildren. Also, a brother Harvey Peterson of Minneapolis, extended family and in-laws who were very special to her.
No services are planned at this time.
