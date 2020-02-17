Florence Harriet Valen, 102, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Lee Carpenter will officiate.
Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery, Humboldt, Iowa.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
