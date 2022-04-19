Floy Reynolds, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.
Floy was born March 19th, 1931 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin to Esther and Elmer Hochstetler. She graduated from Mellen High School and furthered her education at North Central Bible College where she received her teaching certificate. There, she met her husband of 67 years, David Reynolds.
She enjoyed her job at the Underwood School, where she worked for 20 years. She cared for her students as if they were her own. She loved doing arts and crafts, quilting, and gardening. Having her nieces and nephews over brought her great joy.
Floy and Dave attended Basswood Baptist Church of Richville for many years. They spent many years visiting the elderly as well as hosting many dinners for them at their lake home.
Throughout life, Floy had strong faith in God. Even in times of despair, she remained true to her God. Nightly, she would read Psalm 91 to bring her comfort.
Floy is survived by her husband, David Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Elmer Hochstetler, and all her siblings; Wilbur, Irene, Benjamin, Wesley, Beverly, and Audrey.
