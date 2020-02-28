Floyd “Wally” Jewett Bullene was born September 10, 1930, in Pelican Rapids. He was the second youngest of seven children born to Wallace and Louise (Oberdick) Bullene. The family moved to Battle Lake where he attended school graduating in 1950.
He served in the U.S Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1953. On October 10, 1954, he married Geraldine Odden of Underwood. He spent 37 years on the bakery industry, beginning as a route salesperson and advancing to mid-management. Before his retirement in 1995 he represented two major bakery corporations for nearly 20 years.
From early age football was his passion. He enjoyed hockey, traveling and spending time in his garage/shop making “something out of nothing”.
Over the years the family resided in Fergus Falls, Fargo-Moorhead, as well Park Rapids and the Vergas Lake area.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Bullene, son, Peter and his wife, Carol, and their children, Anthony, Alex and Amanda. Daughter, Sarah Williams and her son, Jarrod. Daughter, Karen Moore and her husband, Mike, and their children, Jeremy, Melina and Logan, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve in 1955.