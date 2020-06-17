Frances Ann Kugler, 94, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls, under the care of hospice.
She was born October 22, 1925, at Wall Lake, to Peter and Katherine (Mulvaney) Gibbard, later moving to Maine Township where she attended District 24 elementary school, graduating from Underwood High School in 1942.
She attended Mayville North Dakota College where she received her teaching certificate, and taught country school for one year.
On November 6, 1943, Frances married Kenneth Kugler at St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township. They made their home in Friberg Township, where they farmed until 1974, before moving to Heilberger Lake.
Frances worked at the Pelican Rapids Turkey Plant, before becoming head cook for the Fergus Falls school system. After retirement, she continued to work part time at Underwood Conoco.
Frances was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and the Ladies Aid. Frances also served as treasurer for St. Paul Lutheran Church Council.
Frances enjoyed the outdoors, going for drives looking at the countryside, gardening, hunting and fishing with her family. Frances also enjoyed playing cards with family, especially pinochle with their neighbors at Heilberger Lake, and bingo at the Broen Home, VFW and Underwood Legion.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; sons, Richard and daughter-in-law, Sherree, Daryl, and Jim; brothers-in-law, Norman Cossette, and David Buttenhoff.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Verona (Steven) Bell of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sons, Douglas (Terry) of Erhard, Dale of Fergus Falls, and Wayne (Bernie) of Nashua; daughter-in-law, Linda of Fergus Falls; 19 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Cossette of Fargo, North Dakota, and Mildred Gibbard of Sartell.
Blessed be the memory of Frances Kugler.
Public graveside service will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Craig Palach will officiate.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
