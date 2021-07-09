Frances Rehborg, age 94, of Fergus Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the LB Broen Home, Fergus Falls.
Frances Krumholz was born July 2, 1927, the daughter of Jacob and Pearl (Gingold) Krumholz in Czernowitz, Romania. She and her mother and brother migrated to China in 1932 after her father passed away.
Frances was united in marriage to Victor Rehborg, a U.S. soldier, on June 23, 1946 in Shanghai, China. Together they moved to the farm near Dent in 1946 where they lived for 60 years. In 2006, they moved to Vergas. Frances moved to Fergus Falls to be closer to her husband in 2010 who was in the Veterans Home and eventually into the Broen Home.
Surviving Frances are her two sons, Eli (Beate Claus) Rehborg of Frazee, and John (Ginny Wilken) Rehborg of Vergas; two daughters, Viki (Daryl) Matthew of Fergus Falls and Elaine (Dave) Bauer of Madison, Virginia; daughter-in-law Kathy Rehborg of New York Mills; five grandchildren, Jeanna Heath, Becky (Garrett) McCollough, Greg Bauer, BJ Rehborg and Gene (Samantha) Rehborg; seven great-grandchildren, Morgan Saro, Cameron McCollough, Claire McCollough, Shelby Rehborg, Rachel Rehborg, Kira Rehborg and Dixie Rehborg; and one great-great-grandson, Phoenix Daubenspeck.
Preceding Frances in death were her parents; husband, Victor; sons, William and Frank Rehborg; and her brother, Arthur Kirby.
Visitation will be Monday, July 12 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Interment with be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dent.
