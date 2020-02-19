Frances Sauer, 85, of Fergus Falls, died February 17, 2020, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Frances was born September 30, 1934, in Underwood, to Berger and Marie (Nygaard) Aasen. She attended District 112 Country School in rural Underwood and Underwood High School.
On February 11, 1956, she married James M. Sauer at the Catholic parsonage in Fergus Falls.
She worked at the River Inn, Beckers Supper Club, then became a paraprofessional at Fergus Falls Public School for 18 years, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Frances volunteered at the Minnesota Veterans Home, Broen Home, Pioneer Home and Mill Street. She enjoyed entertaining, morning coffee with the girls, and spending time at the senior centers in Underwood and Fergus Falls. She also loved listening to polka music and feeding and watching her backyard birds, squirrels and deer.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2000; daughter, Cathy Korby; son, Bruce Sauer; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Gertrude, Della, and Betty, and brothers, Roy, Orville, Morris, Herbert, and Norman.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Hans) Mische of Grey Eagle and Jody (Tom) Matzke of Fargo; daughter-in-law, Robin Sauer of Woodland Park, Colordao; 13 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mae; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Morning Watch radio program or the PioneerCare Foundation.
Visitation: One-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.