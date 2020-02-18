Frances Sauer, 85, of Fergus Falls, died February 17, 2020, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Memorials may be directed to the Morning Watch radio program or the PioneerCare Foundation.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Chaplain David Strom will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Otto Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
