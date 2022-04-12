Francis R. Robertson, 88, of Glenwood, formerly of Fergus Falls, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Glenwood Retirement Village in Glenwood, MN, surrounded by family.
Francis was born on August 30, 1933, in Barry, MN, the son of John and Victoria Robertson. His father was a Grain Buyer and his mother was a homemaker. He was number 8 of 9 children raised in the small town of Barry, MN.
At that time there was a grade school, a Catholic Church, a gas station, post office/grocery store and a bar. Francis graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Graceville. After a year of college at St. John’s University, Fritz joined the Army and was sent to Fort Hood, Texas. After serving two years during the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged and began college in Moorhead, Minnesota.
He graduated in June of 1958 with a major in Business Education and a minor in Social Studies. He went on to earn a master’s degree from St. Cloud University. He taught for several years in Rosholt, South Dakota before moving with his young family to Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He taught Business and Typing at the Fergus Falls High School for 30 years until he retired.
Francis enjoyed “putzing around” and had a knack for repairing and fixing up old boats, toys and small items. He enjoyed collecting old coins and treasured old friendships. He was a big-time outdoorsman, cherishing his time hunting and fishing with friends and family. He was a gentle and humble man who always had a smile on his face and never a complaint.
He was preceded in death by his son, Paul and eight siblings.
Francis is survived by his loving family and friends.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Glende-Nilson Website for those unable to attend.
Clergy: Fr. Patrick Hoeft
Interment: Graceville Cemetery, Graceville, MN
Military Rites: MN Army National Honor Guard
Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
