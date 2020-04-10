Frank H. Hensch, age 93, of Campbell, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family service will be held in the coming days with a larger service to honor Frank’s life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Frank Henry Hensch was born on February 19, 1927, to Albert and Alma (Miller) Hensch on a farm near Campbell. He grew up on that farm and attended country school in Western Township.
Frank and Nola Emily Donnan were united in marriage on September 25, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Campbell. They made their home in Western Township for two years and then moved to a farm near Campbell. In 1956, they built their home in Campbell where they shared a life for 52 years. During this time Frank worked for Campbell Lumber Co. until the early 1970s when he began working on his own, building and remodeling many homes in a wide area. Frank and Nola enjoyed square dancing, fishing, gardening, and dancing to waltz and polka music. Many days were spent together at Stalker Lake, and Frank lost his favorite fishing partner when Nola passed away in 2001.
In 2003, Frank married Judith Kowalski and they remained living in Campbell.
Frank’s other hobbies were fixing tractors and trucks. He rebuilt a 1947 Chevy Cab Over that can be seen at a museum in Florida. He also loved woodworking. He made rolling pins, crosses, and many other things for the community. He built the fireplace at the Hughes Shelter among others and worked on furnaces. If there was anything anyone needed help with, they knew that they could just call Frank. At 88 years old, he still thought he should shingle roofs and do other construction. He moved quickly and always kept busy. He was a member at St. Paul’s Church before joining Living Faith Church in Fergus Falls, was a member of the Lions Club, director of the Wilkin County Historical Society at one time, and was the mayor of Campbell for many years. He lived a humble, but very fulfilling life.
When he wasn’t helping others with more serious matters, Frank liked to be mischievous. You’ll have to ask his family about what their Easter weekends and hunting seasons were like with this trickster. You didn’t try to pull a prank on him for he managed to find a way to turn it around on you. Children always loved him and he loved teasing them. He made many marble games and taught us all how to play this his favorite game.
His loving, generous, and hardworking soul will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nola Hensch; second wife, Judith Kowalski Hensch; infant daughter, Darcy Jan Hensch; parents, Albert and Alma Hensch; brother, Alfred Hensch; sister, Bertha Rick.
He is survived by his loving children, Durlin (Barbara) Hensch of Albert Lea, and their children Brian, Jon, Brady and Lori, Darleen (John) Lime of Anchorage, Alaska, and their children, John Jr., Nicholas and Patrick, Errow (Jill) Hensch of Campbell, and their children Nichole, Danielle and Samantha, Coral (Ron) Verhaagen of Campbell, and their children, Ron Jr., Mindy, Sandi, Todd and Ty; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; three stepchildren, Gene (Jennifer) Kowalski; Karen (Steve) Harris; and Mark (Kim) Kowalski and four stepgrandchildren, brother, Raymond (Joyce) Hensch, sisters, Dorothy Sprague and Eileen Anderson, and many other loving family members and friends.