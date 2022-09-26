Frank Randall, 88, passed away peacefully in his home in Fergus Falls, MN on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, ND, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11 am. Visitation will begin an hour prior at 10 am, and his service will be officiated by Rev. Dale Lagodinski. Burial will be held after his service at Calvary Cemetery in Wahpeton, ND. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

