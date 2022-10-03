Gail Digre

Gail Digre, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake, Minnesota. We are so grateful for the kind and compassionate care she received while living there the past three years and could never say thank you enough, especially to her favorites (you know who you are).

