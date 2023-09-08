Gail Grutle-Boughn, 75, of Fergus Falls passed away at her home on September 1, 2023.
Gail was born to Reinert and Virginia Grutle in Fargo, ND on November 24, 1947. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Fergus Falls. Gail graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1966 where she enjoyed a variety of activities but in particular music. She loved the violin and spent many summers at music camps as well as being in the FFHS orchestra where she earned first chair.
After high school, Gail attended the University of Minnesota earning an honors degree in Mathematics. She was then accepted into the UM graduate program leading to a PHD in Mathematics. While a graduate student, Gail taught the calculus sequence to undergraduates and winning an award for teaching excellence. She then became a graduate research assistant implementing math solutions on analog and digital computers. Throughout her graduate and undergraduate studies, she enjoyed numerous outdoor activities including rock-climbing, white-water canoeing, and wilderness camping, and skiing. After a few years of graduate school, Gail took her math and programming skills to Control Data Corp in the Minneapolis area.
Gail married Charlie Boughn in 1975 and they continued to live in the Minneapolis area for over 40 years. Canoeing, camping, and skiing continued being favorite recreational activities with gardening being added later. Priorities abruptly changed with the blessed birth of her son, Ryan and her life took on a new and wonderful direction.
After leaving Control Data Gail went to Norwest Bank as a Project Manager working mainly in bank merger projects. She spent the remainder of her career at Norwest (by then Wells Fargo) Bank and retired in the early 2000s. About this time, Gail’s mother could no longer manage alone so Gail returned to Fergus Falls to take care of her until her death.
Gail is survived by Charlie of Fergus Falls, her husband of 48 years and her son Ryan of Valley City, ND.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
