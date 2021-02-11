Garland Carlson, 93, of Fergus Falls, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Garland Dean was born on July 18, 1927, in Sumner, Nebraska, the son of Henry and Judith (Rodine) Carlson. He graduated from high school in Sumner, Nebraska.
Garland served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman during the Korean War from 1951-53. After his honorable discharge he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln graduating in 1959 with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
On August 28, 1958, he married Betty Jane Burback in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Evangelical Free Church. The couple are the parents of three sons, Don, Alan and Brian. Garland worked as an appraiser for the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Army Corp of Engineers where he received several honorable designations throughout his career. He enjoyed gardening and reading and enjoyed going on bus tours with his wife, Betty.
Garland is survived by his wife, Betty Carlson of Fergus Falls; three children, Don (Martha) Carlson of Nexa, Missouri, Alan (Debbie) Carlson of Fergus Falls, and Brian (Tarma) Carlson of Underwood; sisters, JoAnn Heigl of Dallas, Texas and Charlene (John) Walker of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Amy, Brittney, Chase, McKinzie, Jordan, Isaac, Cory and Sarah; nine great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Judith Carlson; a sister, Rosella Felt and grandson, Jeff Carlson.
Memorial service to be planned at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.