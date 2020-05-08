Garold “Gary” Bergum, age 76 of Perham, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Perham Living. Private services will be held.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN 218-346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
