Gary Robert Becklund, born in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Lauretta and Robert Becklund, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021, at the age of 80.
Gary and his family moved to Fergus Falls, where his dad started the Texaco Service station and Becklund Oil. Gary graduated from St. Cloud State University and was passionate about cars, planes, golf, hunting/fishing, stock trading and good food and wine. He traveled much of Europe and the U.S. buying and selling cars, opened a pizza restaurant in Fergus Falls while still in high school, worked with his brother in the family business, sold HydraTroll motors with his dad, worked for a radio station in Denver, attempted to open a diaper factory off of Greece, dabbled in real estate investments and eventually became a catastrophic insurance adjuster later in life.
He was married and divorced twice, first to Karen Lund, then Florence Laborde. He was the proud father of three girls; Simone, Stacey and Alexia; and two boys, Scott and Andre.
He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brother, Tom (Jan) Becklund; sister, Robin Newcomb; daughters, Simone Talbot, Stacey Becklund and Alexia Becklund Cross; sons, Scott Becklund and Andre (Karissa) Becklund; grandchildren, Hunter (Simone Talbot), Rawnson (Stacey Becklund), Evan, Andrew and Rylie (Alexia Becklund Cross), Sage and Mae (Scott Becklund) and Camden and Hadley (Andre Becklund), as well as three great grandchildren, Aubree, Dayton and Asher.
He will be missed dearly and will be remembered for his charismatic personality, humor, great friendships, dashing good looks (you’re welcome, Dad) and incredible stories about his travels and adventures.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 15. A burial following the service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery and the family will be toasting drinks to Gary at the Eagles after that.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.