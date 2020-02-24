Funeral Mass will be held for Gary Buckmeier, age 76, of New York Mills, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church.

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Gary’s family a message of comfort and support.

Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of Wadena.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Buckmeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

