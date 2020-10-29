Gary Neil Dalseg, age 72, died on October 27, 2020, at his home in Fergus Falls, surrounded by loving caregivers. Gary was born on October 3, 1948, to Gustav and Mabel (Hult) Dalseg in Fergus Falls. He spent his childhood years living with his parents in the Creamery House in Underwood. Gary thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his parents, especially deer hunting trips to Wyoming and visiting relatives in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1959, he and his parents moved to the Dalseg family homestead in rural Underwood. There he watched the wildlife and the traffic while enjoying the outdoors.
Following his parents’ death Gary entered a Lutheran Social Service home, where he resided until his death. Gary attended Productive Alternatives and the Willows program for many years enjoying the company of his friends and his PAI caregivers. Gary loved the outdoors and cars were a special attraction to Gary. He loved to watch cars drive by his home and could identify most cars by name. Cruising car lots and going for long car rides were a couple of his favorite pastimes. Books with pictures of cars or wildlife were also a favorite. Gary was a people person. He developed lifelong friendships as well as greeting strangers as friends. He had favorite nicknames for his friends, and we will miss hearing them. Gary was always on the move and liked to make sure that everything and everyone was in the right place. For many years he enjoyed spending holidays and his birthday in the home of Robert and Lorraine Underhill, a cousin, in Battle Lake. These events were highly anticipated and met with much enthusiasm.
Preceding Gary in death were his parents and infant brother, Gordon, born in 1926. Gary is survived by several cousins and numerous friends.
Memorials are preferred to Sverdrup Cemetery in Underwood.
A private graveside service will be held at Sverdrup Cemetery, Underwood.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
