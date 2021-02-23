Gary Honrud, 77, of rural Erhard, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Gary Lee Honrud was born September 16, 1943, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, to Bennie and Ruth (Peterson) Honrud.
Bennie and Ruth made their home on a farm west of Erhard. Gary attended school at District 278. He graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1962. He continued on for one year of community college and did a brief service with the National Guard.
Gary was employed with the Fargo Foundry for five years, from 1965 to 1970. He then worked at the Ord Corp. in Pelican Rapids before embarking on a long career with M&R Sign in Fergus Falls. He retired in 2005 after 34 years and hundreds of road signs.
Gary was a confirmed bachelor, living on the farm with his mother and younger brother, Tim. In his youthful days, he enjoyed a little bit of informal drag racing on the roads around Erhard and racing up and over the hills on a snowmobile in the winters.
He spent his free time bringing old gas engines to life and sharing that skill with many years of attendance at Rollag and Dalton. He also collected and restored toy tractors.
Gary was a member of the Fergus Falls Classic Car Club. While he always had an appreciation for modern classics, his pride and joy were a Ford Model A. Starting with a shell of a car, Gary hunted down parts and pieces until he had rebuilt it to completion and for many years, it was a constant presence at many Erhard Fourth of July parades.
He enjoyed working with wood and made fish decoys and canes. After he retired, he was a loyal member of the Pelican Rapids Pool Hall gang. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
In this last year of isolation because of the pandemic, he was especially grateful for the friends who delivered food and stopped to visit. Special thanks to Ye Olde School House and Louie and Sumo for bringing out his special Tuesday delight of potato klub.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Bennie; his mother, Ruth; his brother, Timothy; nephew, Steve Honrud; and great-nephew, Jayme Honrud. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Cyrilla Grover); Steve Honrud’s widow, Tonya Honrud; great-nephews, Tyler, Michael and Ben; great-niece, Brittany Honrud Colbert (Jeremiah); and many cousins.
Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard, MN. 726 Fergus Ave., Erhard, MN 56534
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Grace Lutheran in Erhard. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.