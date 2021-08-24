Gary Ronald Jasmer, 76, of Otter Tail, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Fargo Veterans Hospital.
Gary was born November 10, 1944, in Fergus Falls to Frank and Gertrude (Teberg) Jasmer. His family moved to rural Blue Grass of Wadena County and then to Wadena where he attended St. Ann Catholic School. At the age of 15 his family returned to Fergus Falls where he attended Jefferson High and Roosevelt High. Gary was a cook at the South Court Café and a truck driver across the country, living in Montana, Washington, and Arizona, returning to the area in 2012.
In February 1962 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Hornet in San Diego, California. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
Gary was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Perham. He participated in Bible studies. He enjoyed summer fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his son, Joseph R. Jasmer.
Gary is survived by his children, Ginger Lee of Kissimmee, Florida, and Heather Jasmer of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Joseph, Mariah, Joshua and Erica; several great-grandchildren, and sisters, Kathy Bies of Champlain, and Bonnie (Bill) Barber of Ottertail.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Doug Stave.
Interment: St. Ottos Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Military participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and VFW Post 612.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.