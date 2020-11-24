Gary W. Mohrmann, 77, of Fergus Falls went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota due to complications of COVID-19.
Gary Mohrmann was born February 19, 1943, at Alexandria, son of Lester and Alphild (Bolien) Mohrmann. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Hoffman where he also attended school.
As a young man he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was given an honorable discharge in 1960.
On May 21, 1971, Gary married Karon Hamilton at Prior Lake. At that time, he was driving semi and bulk milk truck. Returning to the Evansville area, he was employed with Lee’s Sheetrock, later moving to Fergus Falls, where he was employed with Fergus Drywall over 20 years and was forced to retire for health reasons. The job and crew were something he really missed.
He loved spending time at the lake, playing cribbage and whist with his sons and friends, trips to the casinos, puzzles, family hunting trips and time spent at the Eagle’s. He especially loved visits from his grandchildren and was so proud to be a grandpa.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon, Curt, James, Richard, Terry and Robert; sisters, Sharon Ford and Donna Ellingson; and much-loved dog, Buster.
He is survived by his wife, Karon of 49 years; sons, Timothy (Nichole) and Troy (Samantha); grandchildren, Mikayla and Maximus; stepgrandchildren, Cheyanne, Eithan and Brynn; siblings, Gayle Wentz, Karen Delaney, Randy, Raymond and Dale; and many special nieces and nephews.
Gary will be cremated. Due to COVID restrictions, private service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
