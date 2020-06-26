Gary Alan Nelson, 65, of Fergus Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, unexpectedly at his residence.
He was born in Wadena, on July 13, 1954 to Herbert and Helen (Hermanson) Nelson of Henning, and graduated from Henning Public Schools in 1972.
Gary worked on the family farm with his dad until 2001. Gary relocated to Fergus Falls where he was employed at Northern Contours. Over the years he made many friends through his work and was a valued employee and friend.
Gary was an avid bowler, loved to deer hunt, and spend time with his family and friends. He was a kind and considerate soul who had many impacts throughout his community and family. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his daughter, Lt. Cmdr. Brianna (Ryan) Jackson, United States Navy, and his four grandsons; six siblings: Linda Aaberg (Dale) of Victoria, Kathy Belka of Fergus Falls, Mary Spolarich (Roger) of Ironton, David (Barb) Nelson of Clitherall, Ron Nelson of Motley, and Brian Nelson (Laurie) of Holdingford; along with many nieces and nephews; his former stepchildren: Penny (Mitch) Bock of Salisbury, North Carolina; Melissa Strike of Plymouth; and Jo Nichols of Burnsville; and their seven children.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to your local food shelf.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. at the Pebble Lake picnic shelter in Fergus Falls.
“Perhaps they are not stars but rather openings in Heaven where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy,”-An Eskimo Legend.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.