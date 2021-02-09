Gary Duane Nereson, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the North Dakota Veterans Administration Hospital after a battle with Alzheimer disease.
Gary was born August 29, 1944, to Wilmar and Evelyn (Korf) Nereson in Minneapolis. He graduated from Eyota High School in 1964. After high school Gary worked for Hiller Carpets in Rochester and then joined the U.S. Navy. He served for four years, stationed at Point Magoo and San Diego, California. He then went to St. Cloud State graduating with a degree in business arts in 1974. He worked for Hiller Carpets until 1979, when he started The Floorstore. Gary owned The Floorstore in Fergus Falls where he sold and installed carpet.
On April 15, 1967, Gary married Roxane Harper in Rochester.
He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed volunteering with the Walk of Flags. Gary loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, cutting and splitting wood. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch Minnesota Gopher hockey. His favorite treats were doughnuts in the morning and chocolate chip cookies in the afternoon.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilmar and Evelyn Nereson; a brother, Phillip Nereson, and brothers-in-law, Joe Guzinski and Randall Meyer.
Gary is survived by his wife, Roxane of Fergus Falls; children, Jill Nereson of Rochester and Jay (Angie) Nereson of Wheatland, North Dakota; two grandsons, Gracin and Gavin; four sisters, Sharon (Larry) Lusk, Pam Guzinski, Renee Meyer, and Brenda Nereson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Dr. Douglas Dent will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Assistance is provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.