Gary Paul Richter, 79, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Bay, Florida on April 12, 2023.
On May 8, 1943, Gary was born to Herbert and Eunice Richter. He grew up on a farm north of Fergus Falls with his brother and three sisters. He grew up liking swimming, horses and driving tractors. Gary attended District 208 Country School.
After graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1961 he became a career Naval Officer. He enjoyed serving his country and he demonstrated that by wearing either his dress blues or dress whites on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander from the Naval Reserves on his 60th birthday.
Gary and Carol were also devoted horse owners and owned a ranch in Waxahachie, Texas, prior to moving to Florida.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Carol, his children, Shawn (Wanda), Melissa, and Dallas. Six Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, sisters, Judy Johnson of Fergus Falls and Janet Ruud of West Fargo, ND, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gale and his sister Julane.
Funeral services will be held on May 3, 2023 at the Sardis United Methodist Church in Sardis, TX.
