Gary Richter

Gary Paul Richter, 79, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Bay, Florida on April 12, 2023.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?