Gary Stavig
1939-2022
Gary Staving, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Gary Edward Stavig was born on July 22, 1939, at Webster, South Dakota, the only child to George and Edna (Carlson) Stavig from Roslyn, South Dakota. When Gary was young, they moved to Barrett, MN, where Gary attended school, graduating in 1957. Gary met Caroline Hutchings at a Thursday evening roller skating event at the Barrett Pavilion. He returned her lost skates and soon after, they started dating. Gary and Caroline were married on August 10, 1958. The couple, along with their five children, later moved to Fergus Falls.
While in school, Gary’s first job was working at his father’s Auto Implement. He soon was in charge of oil changes and the grease room. Television became the “new rage” and after graduating, he took up television repairs. He would tell stories of installing an antenna on top of 3-story homes with his assistant on his shoulders. Heights did not frighten him.
Gary also delivered mail from the Post Office in Morris, to Fergus Falls, and at 5:00 p.m., would deliver the mail back from Fergus Falls to Morris. He later worked as Manager at the tire and automotive department at Montgomery Wards. Later, he became a truck driver for Mark Sand and Gravel. In 1984, Gary and Caroline moved to Willmar where he became licensed for real estate sales and also became a partner in Kandi Kampers RV Sales. In 2012, they moved back to Fergus Falls.
Gary enjoyed being around family and friends. He loved to tell stories. He also really enjoyed spending winters at Mission, Texas (their winter home). They made many friends and loved planning and attending country music jams.
Gary is survived by his wife, Caroline of Fergus Falls; his children, Anthony Stavig of Plymouth, Sheila (Wayne) Hanson, Penny (Dan) Petersen, and Brian Stavig from Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Joel (Heather) Petersen of Rothsay and Alex Hanson of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Tahren Petersen, Tresten Petersen (Kylie), and Gracyn Petersen; and new great-great-grandson, Jameson Petersen.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Stavig; father-and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Edna Hutchings; daughter, Stacy Benson; and brother-and sister-in-law, Robert and Dona Lou Hutchings.
Visitation: 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church
of Fergus Falls, MN
Clergy: Reverend Eliza Johnson
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
