Gary Vallevand, 56, of Fergus Falls, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Gary was born September 20, 1963, to Bernard and Betty (Krog) Vallevand. Gary attended school in Fergus Falls he was proud of receiving his GED in 2014, we were proud of him as well.
He loved taking his brothers dog Jax for long walks, Jax loved him. He also enjoyed riding his bike, spending warm summer days by the river and visiting friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Eugene; nephew, Kirk Foss, and niece, Alisha Williams.
Gary is survived by brother, Ron; sisters, Julie (Gary) Brevig, Diane Foss, Sharon Vallevand, and Donna (Dean) Williams; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial at Nidaros Cemetery in Clitherall.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
