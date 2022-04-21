Gay Stabnow, age 70 of Clitherall, passed away April 17, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Gay Leslie Deutsch was born to Kathryn (Palin) and Paul Deutsch on January 17, 1952 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She grew up on the family turkey farm on the north shore of Clitherall Lake. She graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1970 and St Luke’s Nursing School in Fargo as a Registered Nurse in 1973.
On December 23, 1972, Gay married Jeff Stabnow in Battle Lake. The couple lived in Ashland, Wisconsin where their daughter Kate was born in 1975; Minot, North Dakota where their other daughter Jess was born in 1978; Elko, Nevada; Challis, Idaho; Annandale and Litchfield, Minnesota; Missoula, East Helena and Clancy, Montana and finally back home to Clitherall in 2000.
Her passions included family, bronze turkeys, fishing on Crow Lake, deer hunting, collecting Red Wing, putting down sauerkraut, gardening, canning tomatoes, and making sourdough pancakes and sourdough bread. She was an avid sports fan, but she especially loved the Minnesota Twins. Her cats and dogs, in that order, also had a special spot in her heart.
She is survived by her husband Jeff, daughters Kate and granddaughter Sadie of St Paul and Jess and her friend Margot Williams of Colorado.
A special thank you to Dr. Almquist and Christi of Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to cancer research.
Interment will be in Mt Pleasant Cemetery, Clitherall.
Arrangements provided by Glende Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone