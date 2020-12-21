Gene El Roy Larson passed away on December 16, 2020. Gene was born on March 6, 1930, in Fergus Falls. He was the son of Roy and Gladys (Shelden) Larson. He attended grade school in the Wendell area and graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1948.
On June 25, 1952, he married Marilynn Aanerud in Elbow Lake. They resided in Lawrence Township where they were engaged in farming for 18 years. In 1966, they moved to Elbow Lake and he was employed by Elbow Lake Co-op Grain. He worked there for 26 years.
Gene was elected and served as mayor of Elbow Lake for 18 years. He continued to be the summer caretaker for the Maplewood Apartments after his retirement.
After retirement, Gene and Marilynn resided in Elbow Lake during the summer months and Mesa, Arizona, during the winter. A few years ago, they started living in Elbow Lake full time and most recently have been living in Barrett at the assisted living and care center.
Gene was very involved in his church. He was a member of and attended Grace Free, First Presbyterian, Lawrence Presbyterian Church, and the Church of the Master and Apache Wells Community Church in Mesa, Arizona. He was an elder, officer, Bible study group participant, bus driver, and Sunday school superintendent. He was involved with the Flekkefest Committee and the Tipsinah Mounds Golf League.
Gene is survived by his four sons: Scott (Kris) of Benson, Sterling (Debbie) of Palmer, Arkansas, Steve (Davia) of Portland, Oregon, and Stacy of Minneapolis; eight grandchildren: Zach (Jeanie) Larson, Katie Trouten, Megan Larson, Heather (John) Haneline, Kara (John McSpadden) Larson, Connor Larson, Ben Larson and Anna Larson; three great-grandchildren: David, Collin and Brodie Larson; his brother, Verl (Larry) of High Point, North Carolina, brother-in-law, Dean (Elvina) Aanerud of Pelican Rapids, and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilynn, his parents, and an infant sister.
Memorials are preferred to Grace Evangelical Free Church, Elbow Lake or Lawrence Presbyterian Church, Wendell.
A memorial and interment are being planned for a later date.
Please visit www. ericksonsmithfh. com to leave the family condolences online.