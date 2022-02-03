Gene Larson, 84, of Fergus Falls, passed away on January 30, 2022, after complications from a triple-bypass surgery at Sanford Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Gene was born August 24, 1937, in Dalton, to Alvin and Emma (Rovang) Larson. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton. He attended grade school in Dalton and graduated from Fergus Falls High School and Dakota Business School in Fargo. After graduating he spent time in the National Guard and the Army, with part of the time being in Germany.
On October 8, 1966, Gene married Laureen Haarstad at Aastad Church, rural Fergus Falls. They were blessed with two children, Tara and Troy.
Gene worked for Otter Tail Power Company in Wahpeton and in Fergus Falls, retiring after 30 years in 1998.
He found joy in life by helping others and being part of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church community. He enjoyed working at the Dalton Threshers Grounds, working with the Walk of Flags in Fergus Falls and having coffee with his friends. Gene and Laureen spent many years at the Golden Vista RV Resort in Apache Junction and like to go on road trips, “just liked to drive.”
Preceding him in death are his daughter, Tara Larson; his parents, Alvin and Emma Larson; in-laws, Palmer and Lillian Haarstad; and sisters, Margorie Gaston, Elaine (Don) Johnson, Lorraine (George) Karch and Marilyn Johnson.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Laureen; son, Troy Larson; siblings, Wes (Barb) Larson and Daryl (Jackie) Larson; and brother-in-law, Tom Johnson.
Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Cemetery, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association in Dalton.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required per family’s request.
Clergy: Rev. Loren Mellum.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
