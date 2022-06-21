Obituaries
Gene Wells
1941-2022
Gene Lyle Wells (“Wellsey”), 81, of Fergus Falls, MN died on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at Pioneer Care Center.
Gene was born on April 4th, 1941 at home on the shores of Swan Lake near Fergus Falls to Harry and Polly (Jacobs) Wells. He attended country school at District #31 through 8th grade, and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1958. He met Jan, the love of his life, when she dropped her paste jar in 2nd grade, and he came over to console her. The two started dating years later when Gene would bring her home from roller skating and he realized she had grown up. They were married May 15th, 1965 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Gene graduated from Fergus Falls Jr. College, and worked for the DNR on a duck banding crew that traveled the state. He also served in Army Reserves for 6 years. Gene and Jan lived on a dairy farm for several years and Gene transitioned to full-time dairyman and later to raising llamas and driving school bus for Ottertail Coaches for 35 years.
Gene was active in his church, serving on the properties council, attending couples club, and developing life-long friendships. His faith became the foundation of his life when he accepted Jesus as his Savior at Trout Lake Camp Marriage Enrichment Retreat. Gene was passionate about hunting and fishing and enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada and hunting deer locally and elk out West. He had a knack for raising animals and won numerous awards with both his dairy cattle and later, his llamas. He served on his township board, learned to fly a plane and loved bird-watching. His heart was big, and when his children were small, Gene and Jan opened their hearts and home to Murumba, an exchange student from Kenya, and Dean, a farm hand from Iran.
He will be remembered for his easy-going demeanor, strong work ethic and always being late (even to his own wedding). Every year, Gene used his ingenuity to hand-craft a valentine’s wish to his sweetheart from scraps like twigs, wire and wood. Gene was devoted to his family and loved attending his son’s hockey games and his grandson’s sporting events and teaching them all how to shoot and hunt. His heart for missions was demonstrated by two trips to Papua New Guinea and an orphanage in Guatemala. He was tough– and against the odds survived cancer and a triple bypass.
Gene is survived by his wife, Jan, his daughter, Tammi (Pete) Samuelson of Comfrey, MN; his son Dion Wells (Deveny DiMott McCarthy) of Woodbury; and honorary son, Murumba Tete of St. Paul; grandchildren, Jacob and Eli Samuelson and honorary grandchildren, Luki, Simi and Pelita Murumba; and his sister Laurie Lundy of Fort Worth.
Special thanks to the staff at Pioneer Care Center who took such great care of Gene during his stay. Thank you to all of our family and friends whose love and support are priceless!
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Dale Hexum
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com