George Heifort Jr. Oct 25, 2021

George Heifort Jr., 82, of Battle Lake, died on Friday October 22, 2021, at the Fargo Veterans Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation: Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Interment: 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery, Fargo, with military honors provided.

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.