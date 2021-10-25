George Heifort Jr., 82, of Battle Lake, died on Friday October 22, 2021, at the Fargo Veterans Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation: Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.                       

Interment: 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery, Fargo, with military honors provided.                                                             

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.

To plant a tree in memory of George Heifort, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.