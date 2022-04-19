George R. Roelke Jr., formerly of Fergus Falls, died on April 11, 2022 at Edinberg Region Hospital in McAllen, Texas. He was born November 7, 1928, in Odessa Minnesota the son of George and Mabel Roelke (Johnson).
George and Janice Roelke (Leitch/Johansen) celebrated 45 years of marriage in February.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son Robert Roelke, son-in-law Gary Johnson and grandsons Scott Davison and Drew Leitch.
George is survived by his wife Janice of McAllen, Texas and his blended family of children. George Roelke III (Elaine) of Pennsylvania, Randy Roelke of Fergus Falls, Linda Johnson of West Virginia, Brian (Heather) Leitch of Park Rapids, MN., Keith (Val) Leitch of Park Rapids, MN., Kevin (Denise) Leitch of Fergus Falls, MN., Brent (Amy) Leitch of Fergus Falls, MN., LaDonna Hensley of Neenah, WI., and Darren Leitch of Greensville, SC. George is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At George’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Burial will be at the VA Memorial Cemetery located in Little Falls, MN.
