George Eleanor Schauff, 78, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home.
George was born February 9, 1942, to George and Eleanor (Mortenson) Schauff in Friberg Township of Otter Tail County. He spent his younger years attending Elizabeth School District #37 through eighth grade and then attended Fergus Falls High School graduating in 1961.
On October 12, 1963, he was united in marriage to Colleen Stanghelle. He served in the United States Air Force. He was employed as an electrician and was a member of the Local Union 292 for 50 years.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo and putting together puzzles. He was a member of the American Legion, the Eagles Club and Augustana Lutheran Church in Elizabeth where he was very active. He was a volunteer with the Elizabeth Fire Department, a charter president of the Elizabeth Lions Club, and a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Colleen; an infant son, James; brother, Robert Schauff; brothers-in-law, Norman Buseth, Jay Stanghelle and Maurice Ness
George is survived by his, son, John (Marcia) Schauff of Underwood; granddaughters, Ashley Schauff of Fergus Falls and Allison Schauff of Underwood; siblings, Dick (Barb) Schauff of Fergus Falls, Judy Buseth of Fergus Falls, and Jerry (Dini) Schauff of Elizabeth; sisters-in-law, Ann Ness of Northfield and Gloria (Jack) Sweet of St. Paul; and uncle, Paul Schauff of Fergus Falls; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Walk-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Private family funeral service will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls with a livestream service at 11 a.m.
Please refer to the Olson Funeral Home website and George’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.