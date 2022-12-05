Georgeen Joy Hegstad, 92, of Fergus Falls, died on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Pioneer Care Center under the care of their staff and Knute Nelson Hospice.
She was born March 13, 1930 in Fergus Falls to George and Gladys Siems. She attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1948. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Douglas Hegstad. Prior to having children, she worked at the Gambles Store. She was a stay at home mom and helped Doug with his business. She and Doug built homes together. After her children were in high school, she started doing painting and wood staining in homes with her friend, Lucy Lindbloom. She provided care for Douglas prior to his death in 2005. She became a resident of Pioneer Care in November of 2018.
Georgeen enjoyed embroidery, sewing and other craft projects. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She always planned an overnight New Year Eve’s Party for them. Her baking and cooking was enjoyed by her family and friends. Georgeen and Doug enjoyed camping until Doug’s health declined. Her pets, Cindy, Tucker, Tiffy, and Tina provided her much companionship.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sister, Lou Jean Paler, niece, Shirley, nephews, Stan and Kent, grand-niece, Gabriella, sisters-in-law, Jean, Helen, Lorraine, Margaret, Gladys, and Eunice and brothers-in-law, Lornie, David, Chuck, Leroy, Harry, Hutch, and Jimmy. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Kevin) Peterson and Jon (Donna) Hegstad, grandchildren, Holly Diestler, Heidi (Ryen) Drews, Becca (Rob) Hansen, Mason (Jenna) Hegstad, Melissa (Tim) Moe, and Ryan (Nikki) Schroeder, great-grandchildren, Jackson, Libbie, Abigail, Brandon, Clayton, Savannah, Maverick, Taylor, Madison (Demar), Jacob (Ilea), Alexi, Ty, Peyton, Teagan, Owen, Austin (Amara) and Logan (Amari), a great-great-grandchild, Aniya, a sister-in-law, Dorothy, and special nieces, Debbie and Sue.
Visitation: Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: Saturday, December 10 at 11:00 A.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls, at a later date.
