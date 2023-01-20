Gerald Cuhel

Gerald (Gary) Cuhel died at age 80 on January 17, 2023, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, after contracting COVID.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?