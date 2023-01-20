Gerald (Gary) Cuhel died at age 80 on January 17, 2023, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, after contracting COVID.
Gary was born, July 11, 1942, to Albin and Clara (Crzeskowiak) Cuhel in Silver Lake, MN.
He attended St. Adalbert’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Silver Lake Public High School.
He served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He was stationed at Fort Hood, TX as a tank driver and small arms maintenance during the start of the Vietnam War. He received an expert (Rifle M-14) Sharpshooter (SMG) medal and Honorable Discharge.
On August 13, 1966, he married Sharon Wosmek in Silver Lake.
He was a member of Silver Lake American Legion Post 141, VFW, and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Maine Township.
Gary was an “inventor” of sorts. His first project was a homemade garden and snow blowing tractor built in their farm style basement. It had to be wheeled out through the doors that opened from the outside. From there his career as Product Design Engineer took off.
Gary’s greatest love was designing and building equipment in his shop. His projects included a pontoon, three trailers, snowmobile sled and V-Plow for his Ford pick-up. He also built a cab, bucket and snow plow for his John Deere Tractor. His three sons would come into the shop and ask, “Whatcha’ building now dad?” His mechanical abilities have certainly been handed down to those three sons.
Gary was employed with Tonka Toy Corp in Mound MN for 26 ½ years. During his employment days in the model shop, toy parts that were of Gary’s design were patented. He was able to travel to Hong Kong, and be a part of the toy fairs for new product sales in New York, Florida and Chicago. Tonka sold out to Hasbro Toys and the Tonka model shop was no longer needed.
Gary and Sharon’s dream of a lake home brought them to Otter Tail County in 1989. Here he found employment with Stonel Corp. in Fergus Falls, MN and became a designer for the valve company. Gary worked for Stonel from 1990 to 2010.
Activities included family vacations, trips to California and Florida, summers at nearby lakes and cabins with family and friends and ten years of motorcycle trips with Sharon and friends, Rick and Mary Simon. Gary and Sharon retired in 2010 and spent their winters at Caliente Casa Del Sol in Florence, AZ.
The saddest of times were to see and witness how the Lewy Body Dementia overpowered his brilliant and detailed mind over the past four years. His final year and days were under the care of both the Maplewood Manor, Elbow Lake, MN and later in March 2022 at Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. Gary passed away with complications of Covid with his wife at his side.
A special thank you to both the Fergus Falls and Fargo Veterans Administration for their medical and professional advice and support during this time.
Also, a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at the Maplewood Manor Memory Care Facility in Elbow Lake, MN for their one-on-one care while a resident at their facility.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Clara Cuhel; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Wosmek) Wraspir, and father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Eunice Wosmek.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Carl (Jen) of Oakes, ND, Terry (Tammy) of Glencoe, MN, and Lyle of Erhard, MN; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Hailey, Hannah, Jackson and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Kellan, Greyson, Ashton, and Laken; sister, Judith Lotito; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Wraspir, David (Lynda) Wosmek, Michael (Sandy) Wosmek, Jerome (Karla) Wosmek and Cindy (Bill) Covington and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be on April 29, 2023 at St. James of Maine Catholic Church, Underwood, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.