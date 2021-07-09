Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Elliott, 65, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jerry was born in Fergus Falls, on October 19, 1955, to Herbert and Cora (Holte) Elliott. He grew up in Fergus Falls, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1974. After high school he attended Thief River Falls State Junior College, earning a degree in communications.
On February 14, 1987, Jerry married Sheila Robbins in Fergus Falls.
Through the years his career was in food service and bar management, including VFW, Subway, and Sun Mart Deli to name a few. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Jerry was an artist of many talents. He had a large record collection and loved listening to rock’n’roll music. He also enjoyed photography, boxing, traveling with family, and was a history buff, especially the Civil War era. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Sheila; his parents, Herbert and Cora, and a sister, Annette Geschwill.
Jerry is survived by his children, James Elliott, Robert Elliott, Jeri Ann (Troy) Freeberg; grandchildren, Lucas Miller and Aaron Freeberg; sister, Marlyne (Wayne) Johnson; brothers, Doug (Anne) Elliott and Wayne (Stacy) Elliott; sister-in-law, Bobbie Bullard; nephew, Bradley Bullard; a special niece, JayAnn Grant, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial service: 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home Chapel, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Gretchen Enoch.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
