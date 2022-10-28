Jerry Evavold of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Fergus Falls, MN, died peacefully Monday, October 24, 2022 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.
Gerald (Jerry) Dean Evavold was born March 8, 1939 to Carl and Florence (Torgerson) Evavold of Ashby, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church. After graduating from Ashby High School he enlisted in the United States Army where he served until honorably discharged in 1960.
He was united in marriage on July 27, 1963 to Calma Teloris Helle. Together they had two children, Terence and Lisa, and they were married for 31 years. Jerry and Tee moved to Detroit Lakes where they lived until Tee’s death in 1994. Jerry then met and married Lavone (Bonnie) Duel and they were married for 27 years.
Jerry worked for Henry’s Candy when he left the Army, and later worked at Roy Olson Music, after he went on to work for and retired from Lutheran Brotherhood (now Thrivent Financial).
He enjoyed life to the fullest, playing golf, fishing and later playing cards with friends. He was an active volunteer throughout his life. His love of giving back lead to his greatest achievement in volunteering, the startup of the Church of Grace in Mesa, AZ. He loved being with people and telling his stories the way only he could tell them.
Jerry was proceed in death by his wife Calma “Tee” Evavold, his parents, Carl and Florence Evavold, sisters and brothers-in-law Deloris and Glenn Risbrudt and Charlotte and Owen Dean Haroldson.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lavone “Bonnie” Evavold of Mesa, AZ, son Terry and wife Jackie Evavold of St. Cloud, MN, daughter Lisa and husband Daniel Kees of Ponte Vedra, FL, step daughter Tina Duel of Detroit Lakes, MN; grandchildren Trevor Mace (Miranda) and Greta Evavold of Minneapolis, MN, Cali Kees, of New York, NY, Ryan Kees of Boston, MA, and Kenneth Moore and Tripp Kornexl of Detroit Lakes, MN. Brother and Sister-in-Law Dennis and Dorothy Evavold, Brother-in- Law and Sister-in-Law Dennis and Judy Helle, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be interred at Kvam Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dalton MN in a private family service this spring and a Celebration of Life service will follow.
Memorial Preferred to the Church of Grace, 540 S. 80th Street West, Mesa, AZ 85208.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone