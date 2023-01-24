Gerald “Jerry” E. Gullickson, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed Saturday, January 21, 2023, while holding the hands of “his angels” as he called them, his daughters, Robin and Marsha and his “son” Bill by his side.
Jerry was born before midnight on February 12, 1941 at his family home in Evansville, MN, the son of Elmer and Alice (Wennerstrand) Gullickson. The family moved to Henning and in 1945 they moved to Fergus Falls, where Jerry attended school.
On July 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Delaine Williams in Sisseton, SD. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before she passed on January 19, 2021.
Jerry worked in the cement and construction business all of his life. In his later years he worked at Checkers and most recently Walmart until he had to retire in 2019 because of the 1st of 3 cancers. He enjoyed working there and the people so much that he looked forward to returning. The last two years he spent a lot of time with his children. Whether it was visiting with them locally or travelling to Florida and Wisconsin. He took a week-long trip to Deadwood, SD, stopping at all the points in between. His last trip at the age of 81, was to Las Vegas with Robin, Bill and Marsha. The highlight of the trip was that he rode, Slotzilla, a zipline that goes over the famous Fremont Street.
Jerry was a salt of the earth man. He was kind hearted. What you saw is what you got with Jerry: loyal, trustworthy, one-of-a-kind man with a wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit. He loved to read and enjoyed reading everything, even the Bible several times. He loved watching Gunsmoke. He also shared a love for the art of bird watching with his granddaughter, Ashley. It was a hobby they enjoyed doing together.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Delaine; son, Jerry Lee; sisters, Lila Torgusson, LaVonne Meyers, Elaine Boll, Geraldine Emerson, Vianne Cole; brother, Delano Gullickson and his faithful companion, Blues.
Jerry is survived by his children, Bill and Marsha Umlauf of Wisconsin, Craig and Robin Nitz of Florida, and Lynette Leonard, Tim Leonard, and Scott Gullickson; grandchildren, Ashley Umlauf, Hunter Nitz, Mark Leonard, Madilyn Leonard, Matthew Gullickson, Shania Gullickson, Kristina Wallace; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Daryl Gullickson of Sioux Falls, SD, Dennis and Sandy Gullickson of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law, Bill Boll and Don Emerson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gullickson, Ardis Tollefson and Cheryl Goodman. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, family, friends and the best neighbor you could have, Eileen Shelly.
The family would like to thank the special people at the Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center in Fergus Falls as well as Knute Nelson Hospice, especially Pam, Christy and Katie.
Jerry was very loved and will live on in the hearts of all those he left behind.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Loren Mellum.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.