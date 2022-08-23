Gerald Gunderson

Gerald “Gerry” Gunderson was born September 21st, 1937 to John and Selma (Hjelmstad) Gunderson in Grand Forks, ND. He graduated from Thompson High school in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for three years as airman basic ordnance in Chincoteague, VA.

