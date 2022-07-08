Gerald “Jerry” L. Kragness, 85, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Jerry was born June 5, 1937, in Battle Lake to Emil and Evelyn (Huseby) Kragness. He attended Battle Lake School and graduated in 1955. In 1956, he went to NDSU to study Pharmacology, taking a variety of short courses. He was always looking to better himself.
On June 5, 1954 he married Janice Hendrickson. To this union two children were born, Diane and Jon.
He worked for Ronning Service and Bob Hanson General Service Station as an attendant, and Harold Tysver as a landscaper. He spent nearly 40 years working at the State Hospital, eventually known as the Regional Treatment Center (RTC). He started in 1958 as a technician. He worked a variety of jobs.
Jerry was an outdoorsman, he loved moose hunting, fishing, underwater filming, scuba diving, and motorcycling. He also enjoyed flying in his early years.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Emil and Evelyn Kragness; infant sister, Donna, and an adolescent brother, LuVern.
Jerry is survived by his soulmate, Ardis Erickson of Fergus Falls; his children, Diane Korby and Dr. Jon Kragness both of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Shane (Kirsten) Kragness, Matt (Jackie) Korby, and Melissa Korby all of Fergus Falls, and great-grandchildren, Malayna, Marissa, and Bentley Kragness and Nolan and Kyle Korby.
Special thank you is extended to Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center nursing staff and doctors, and Dr. Money at Lake Region Healthcare.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Rudd Wasson Jr.
Interment: First Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Lake, MN
Arrangements provided by with Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
