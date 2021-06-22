Gerald Wayne Paulson was born June 1, 1941, in Pelican Rapids, to Chester and Agnes (Lerwick) Paulson. He was baptized and confirmed at Pelican Valley Lutheran Church. He attended school in Pelican Rapids, graduating from Pelican Rapids High School in 1959.
On September 24, 1960, Gerald married Hazel Ann Wefel and had two boys. Gerald was divorced and on September 12, 1973 he married Marie Lorraine Watkins, and moved to Fergus Falls. Gerald worked as a carpenter with his father and brothers for many years. Later in life he took a job at the Fergus Falls Holiday Inn, and lastly worked at the Catholic church in Fergus Falls before he retired at the age of 61.
Gerald Wayne Paulson, age 80, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Patriot Assisted Living Facility, Fergus Falls.
Gerald enjoyed wood-working/carving and was very proud of his carved horses and his rendition of “The Last Supper.” He also enjoyed picking on the guitar with friends. In the ’80s, he sang in a men’s choir at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Agnes Paulson; his sister, Anna Mae (Jim) Ruud; brothers, Chester (Janette) Paulson and Allen (Amy) Paulson.
Gerald is survived by his ex-wife, Hazel Schultz, his wife, Marie Paulson; two children: Jody (Kathy) Paulson, Ramsey; Mark (Dawn) Paulson, Slidell, Louisiana, three stepchildren: Keith (Leah) Watkins, Erhard; Robin (Ron) Klovstad, Erhard; Cindy (Jim) Gross, La Crescent; eight grandchildren: Katrina Paulson, Joshua Paulson, Kailey Paulson, Jeffrey Gross, Jacob Gross, Hunter Gross, Matthew Buckley and Levi Watkins, and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for July 24, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.