Gerald Suchy
1939-2022
Gerald Suchy, 83 of rural Parkers Prairie died Saturday September 3, 2022. Gerald David Suchy was born on April 11, 1939, on the family farm 1 mile south of Urbank, Minnesota. He was the oldest son of David and Alveda Suchy. Gerald attended one year at Urbank Catholic school and then attended school in Henning, MN.
At 18 years of age on, October 22, 1957 Gerald David Suchy was inducted into the US Army. Gerald served in Germany as a radio operator until 1959. Gerald served in the US Army Reserves 1959-1963. He was discharged from the reserves in September 30, 1963.
Gerald & Shirley Suchy were married on October 28, 1961, in South St. Paul, Minnesota. They lived in South St. Paul for seven years where Gerald worked at Armor’s. In 1967, they purchased their farm south of Urbank; which was originally homesteaded by his Grandparents; Bernard and Magdalene Suchy. Gerald primarily did dairy and crop farming.
Gerald loved to laugh and was “The Best Storyteller’ ever! In his later years he enjoyed spending time outdoors cruising around on his side by side. He enjoyed his many cats which he faithfully went to the barn to feed each morning. Gerald loved his many deer, duck, turkey hunting and fishing adventures. Gerald especially enjoyed time spent with his family, friends and his good friend Dick.
Gerald is survived by three daughters, Cindy Dorfner of Andover, son Derik (Chelsea), Peyton, Finley, Paisley, son Adam Dorfner. Teresa (Gary) Meemken of Clitherall, 5 daughters, Samantha (Nathaniel) Nienow, Jessica (Ryan) Christensen, Emily, Randy. Brittany (Tyler) Sjolie, McKenzie, Riley. Amber (Christy) Irhke, Vince, Daniel, Joslyn. Dana (Brandon) Van Santen, Evelyn, Natalie. and Carmen (Kurt) Kastner of Andover; son Jared (Elliana), daughter, Carly Kastner. Gerald has nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Roman (Mary) Suchy of Vining, Patricia Pischke of Clitherall, Elaine (Denis) Rounds of Bertha, Genny (Sam) Rossi of Ham Lake, Doris (Wayne) Fridgen of Alexandria, Delrose (Tom) Henry of Parkers Prairie, Linda James of Alexandria, three sister in-laws, Lorraine (Jerry) Erickson of Fergus Falls, Joan Ahlfs of Ottertial, Rita (Bernel) Cichy of Henning; three brother in-laws, Robert Underhill of Battle Lake, Dennis (Mary) Underhill and Darroll Underhill all of Vining; and by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Underhill) Suchy and his parents, David and Alveda (Hanson) Suchy and brother-in-law’s; Jerry Myrum, Walter Pischke, In-laws; James & Esther Underhill, Gloria (Leo) Hemmerlin, Joyce (Doyle) Miller, Daniel Underhill, Earnest Underhill, Judy Underhill, Larry Ahlfs, Lorraine Underhill.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Urbank.
Visitation: Thursday September 8, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Interment in the church cemetery following the service
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson funeral home in Battle Lake.