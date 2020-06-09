Gerald “Jerry” Thompson, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at PioneerCare.
Jerry was born on January 7, 1934, at his home in Leaf Mountain Township to Guy and Alice (Thorson) Thompson. He graduated from Ashby High School in 1951. Jerry attended the National School of Meat Cutting of Toledo, Ohio. On July 25, 1953, Jerry and Beverly Stavaas were united in marriage at Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church, Dalton.
After moving to Fergus Falls, Jerry began working various meat processing jobs, most notably for Schweigert Meats and then later for the Sun Mart Foods meat department until retirement. Jerry was on the Dane Prairie Township Board; he was a bailiff and a sheriff posse for Otter Tail County for over 15 years; he was involved with the Lake Region Thresherman’s Association in Dalton; he was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls; and he was also a lifetime member of Eagles 2339, Fergus Falls.
Jerry was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with his family. He was known by many as someone who would help wherever help was needed from serving lutefisk at church, to helping with woodworking projects for the grandkids, to cutting up venison for family and neighbors.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Beverly; and their children, Debbie (Roger) Ness of Fergus Falls; Steve (Carri) Thompson of Fergus Falls; Scot (Sara) Thompson of Green Bay, Wisconsin; David (Janelle) Thompson, Moorhead; grandchildren, Trevor Ness, Monica Ness-Diestler (Chris), Jeremy Ness, Ben (Monica) Thompson, Rebekah (Marcus) Meder, Mark (Selja) Thompson, Emily (Brian) Metz, Erik Thompson, Drew Thompson and Devon Thompson and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Vonnie Anderson, Dilworth; sisters-in-law, Marj Thompson of Ashby, LaVay Thompson of Battle Lake, Patricia Thompson of Cary, Illinois and a brother-in-law, Norbert Evavold of Ashby.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Alice Thompson; a son, Mike Thompson; brothers, Duane Thompson, Harley Thompson, Dennis Thompson; a sister, Joan Evavold and a brother-in-law, Harold Anderson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a walk-thru visitation on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4–6 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. A private family service & burial will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Eldredge officiating. Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Pioneer Cottages or Zion Lutheran Church both of Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
