Geraldeane “Gerri” Tomhave, 91, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Geraldeane Ann and her older twin brother, Gerald, were born on March 2, 1931 on the family farm in Dane Prairie Township, the children of C.E. and Anna (Schachtschneider) Drews. They were baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls on April 19, 1931. She attended common school District #28, Dane Prairie Township. She was confirmed on May 27, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1949.
Over the years she was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department and the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.
On June 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gordon Tomhave at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married 67 years. The couple made their home on the Tomhave Century Farm. She was a lifelong member of Trinity and Faith churches, where she spent many hours actively serving on various boards and committees.
She enjoyed collecting antiques, reading cookbooks, cooking, baking, gardening, canning, playing cards and especially spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, son, George; brothers, Julius, Walter and Edward; sisters, Lily Olson, Mabelle Schatke and Charlene Wacha; brothers-in-law, Carlton Mortenson, Robert Larsen, Cliff Jones as well as several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Tomhave of Fergus Falls; 3 children, Rev. Gregory (Janice) Tomhave of Sauk Rapids, Gary (Veronica Schnoor) Tomhave of Fergus Falls, Gail (Wade Weiland) Buss of Alexandria; six grandchildren, Monika (Jeremy) Lee, Megan (Travis) Erickson, Marie (Mike) Donley, Mya (Antonio) Tejada, Dereck (Jenna) Buss, Ryan (Brooke Winrow) Buss; eleven great-grandchildren, Brinna, Jacob, Josiah, Brooklynn, Alyssa, Cole, Nicole, Ashley and Mason, Logan, Arya; twin brother, Gerald (Lorraine) Drews, sisters, Esther Mortensen, Annlyne Larsen and sister-in-law, Irene Jones and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: One hour prior to the services at the church.
Services: 11:00 am Thursday at the Faith Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Jay Weideman
Interment: Trinity Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
