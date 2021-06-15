Funeral Mass will be held for Geraldine Askew, age 100, of Wadena, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. with parish prayers at 6 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church on Wednesday.
