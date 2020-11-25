Geraldine (Homesley) Pederson, 94, of Battle Lake, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan.
Geraldine was born October 23, 1926, to Thomas and Frances Homesley, in San Angelo, Texas.
On November 13, 1945, she married Roy A. Pederson in Austin, Texas, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Serv-eez Foods in Golden Valley, and also at Country Friends in Battle Lake. Geraldine spent her years as a homemaker as well.
Geraldine was a member of The Workers. She loved to do hardanger (a type of embroidery) and read her Bible every day.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Roy Pederson and daughter, Paula Nelson.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Gary (Elaine) Pederson of Clitherall Lake, and Phillip (Geri) Pederson of Corcoran; grandchildren, Michael (Jordan) Pederson of Andover, Renee (Chuck) Bakos of Elk River, Patrick (Carly) Pederson of Elk River, and Pamela (Thomas) Derus of Roseville, and great-grandchildren, Hannah and John Bakos, and Katelyn and Austin Pederson.
A private family graveside service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Geraldine’s tribute wall for a recording of the graveside service. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.