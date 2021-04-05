Gerhardt Stueve, age 88, of Henning, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Our Home Your Home Assisted Living in Henning. Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Gerhardt will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Henning.
