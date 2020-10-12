Gilbert Garza, 78, of Battle Lake, died on October 11, 2020, at the LifeSong Residence in Fergus Falls.
Gilbert was born on July 30, 1942, in La Pryor, Texas, to Gabriel and Maria Garza. He was the youngest boy of 11 children. He met his wife, Patricia “Pat” Strand, in Fargo, during the summer of 1960. They were married July 13, 1963, in Dilworth. They moved to Minneapolis where he earned his journeyman degree in auto repair and learned to paint cars.
In 1972, his family moved to their home on Round Lake. Two years later he opened his own business, Garza’s Body and Paint Shop. He specialized in custom paint jobs for everything from cars, boats and motorcycles to jet skis, snowmobiles and golf carts. His shop door was always open, and he loved visits from friends, neighbors and anyone passing by. He was famous for his garbage can birthday parties that were held in his shop for many years.
Gilbert continued working on projects well past his retirement. Gilbert was an extremely talented man and naturally gifted self-taught artist. He worked in a variety of mediums including oil painting and iron and metal sculpting. Inspired by the world around him, he loved fashioning objects from repurposed metal parts. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, Tejano music, decorating the house and yard for holidays, classic cars and a Shoreline hamburger (iceberg lettuce, no cheese!). He enjoyed traveling and had visited all but four of the states in the U.S. He and Pat made an annual trip to Mazatlán, Mexico, for nearly 30 years.
During the last 10 years of their visits, they volunteered at the Vineyard Church and Ministries helping those in need. He also enjoyed frequent visits to the East Coast to see his daughter, son-in-law and grandson. He loved the architecture in New England and especially loved his visit to New York City.
Gilbert was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Amor where he always volunteered to wash dishes after their fall supper. He also volunteered for the community Christmas dinner in Battle Lake for several years. He was involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and was a member of Art Of The Lakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, two children; Rick (Julie Borges) Garza and Maria (Jeff) Rougvie; three sisters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Amor. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be greatly appreciated and there will be no lunch served. Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
