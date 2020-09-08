Gilman Millard Nord, 91, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Rothsay, passed away September 8, 2020, at Park Gardens Senior Living Center in Fergus Falls.
Gilman was born on December 13, 1928, to George and Mabel (Shirley) Nord on the family farm. He was the fifth of 10 children. Gilman grew up in Trondjhem Township, Otter Tail County, and attended country school District #83 for eight years.
Gilman started working for the Great Northern Railroad in April 1949. On October 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Helen Marian Jacobson. They made their home for two years in Port Townsend, Washington, where he served in the Army at Fort Warden from February 1951 to February 1953. He received active and honorable discharge in March 1957 from the Army Reserves. After Gilman’s military service they returned to Rothsay where they raised their children, Shirley and Gene. Gilman and Helen moved to Fergus Falls in 2018 to assisted living.
Gilman continued working for 41 years on the railroad and retired in 1990. After retirement he kept busy helping area farmers and later years doing snow removal and gardening. Gilman and Helen enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In July 1992, they visited Norway. Gilman enjoyed croquet, cards, board games, and always had time for a hand of “Old Maid” with the grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was a lifelong member of New Life Lutheran Church, formerly Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Rothsay American Legion Post #376.
Gilman is survived by his children Shirley (Douglas) Danielson and Gene (Holly) Nord, both of Rothsay; nine grandchildren: Cary (Karen) Danielson, Karen (Justin) Phillips, Kristi (Jeffrey) Bakken, Kay (Matthew) Ellerbusch, Justin Nord, Sara (Greg) Umlauf, Karla (Sean) Polley, Kelly Danielson and Kelsey Danielson; 14 great-grandchildren, Kodiak, Allison, Andrea, Lydia, Wesley, Elizabeth, William, James, Jeremiah, Brody, Hattie, Samantha, Nathan and Violet; and a great-great-grandson, Theodore; two sisters, Clarice Nelson and Margaret (Robert) Rickman, and three sisters-in-law, Evangeline Nord, Alice Girard and Myrtle Carr. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Helen in 2019; his parents, seven brothers: Harry, Harley, Gordon, Orville, Glen, Arnold and Melvin and a grandson-in-law, Kevin Cary.
Public graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Saviors Cemetery in Rothsay. Please bring your own lawn chairs and respect those who wish to social distance.
The Rev. Randy Whitehead will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.